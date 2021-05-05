INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale in a new location (previously held at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence) this year. Club members will now be assisting buyers with their purchases at the Falcon Civic Center gym. Enter at the south entrance.
Various perennials, annuals, vegetable starts, house plants, garden decorations, and vases will be available for purchase on Saturday, May 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for Dollars for Scholars for both Independence and Jesup high school students interested in pursuing a career in horticulture, agronomy, botany, landscape architecture, or a similar course of study.
Wearing masks and social distancing will be observed.
Botany plants lately?
We’re rooting for you to come check out the plant sale!
Lettuce help you with your gardening needs!