INDEPENDENCE – Although not related to the former owners, there was no need to change the signage when Adam and Stacey Johnson purchased Johnson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. When the opportunity arose to purchase the business, the Johnsons knew right away it was something they wanted to pursue.
“Adam has always dreamed of owning his own business, said Stacey. “He has spent nights and weekends completing jobs for other people or remodeling our own home, so why not turn this into the opportunity we had been looking for! It’s just a bonus that we have the same last name, so there wasn’t a need for us to change the business name.”
Adam has a lifetime of experience in repair and maintenance. For the last 10 years, he was with Geater Machining & Manufacturing. His father, Rick Johnson, owns RJS Welding, LLC, so Adam is experienced with welding and sheet metal. He has vast mechanical knowledge from working on and driving racecars since he was 16. Adam has been very involved in racing, and he even built his own racecar a few years ago. Over the years, he competed weekly at Independence Motor Speedway, winning many races and a couple of track championships.
Stacey has a business degree, and is a licensed insurance agent. For most of the last eight years, she has run her own in-home daycare while staying home with their two daughters.
The former owners, Bruce and Julie Johnson, have served customers in Independence, Oelwein, and surrounding communities for more than 30 years.
“We look forward to maintaining and growing our client base,” said Stacey. “Bruce and Julie have primarily worked from the Oelwein shop over the years, so we want to get the shop in Independence up and running again to serve the Independence area even better. Adam grew up in Independence and I in Rowley, and most of our family still lives in the Independence area, so keeping up the hometown service is important to us. We would love to expand our workforce and add to what we service in the near future.”
Johnson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling sells Lennox and Amana furnaces and central air units, but can service all brands.
“We also sell water heaters and water softeners,” Stacey added. “We also do complete bathroom remodels with many options for toilets, shower/tubs, and faucets. Annual tuneups and cleanings of furnace and air systems are also very important to make sure your units are functioning efficiently, which saves energy and money.”
The business currently has two employees, Tim and Scott, who are well-experienced with plumbing and HVAC.
“We are very happy that they both decided to stay with us to continue their quality customer service,” said Stacey, “as well as Dinese, our receptionist, who knows every aspect of the business. Our service techs work 8-5 weekdays, but remain on call for after-hours or weekend emergency calls.”
Stacey offers this advice to young entrepreneurs, “Keep at it! It can be a process with a lot of ups and downs, but don’t give up. There are many resources out there that can help point you in the right direction. Find people you trust to work with. Having a knowledgeable and helpful real estate agent and banker were keys for us. Keep doing your research, and keep learning. Even after you end up where you want to be, keep learning your trade!”
To contact Johnson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, call 319-334-2631 (Independence) or 319-283-5238 (Oelwein).
They are also on Facebook at “Johnson Plumbing – Heating – Cooling.”