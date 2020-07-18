STANLEY – The Aurora and Stanley Fire Departments gathered this week to test the first fire hydrant in the Stanley area. According to Stanley Fire Chief Joe Bahe, the joint project started in March 2019 and cost $4,500.
The hydrant is approximately halfway between Aurora and Stanley at the corner of 100th Street and Olympic Avenue. As it connects with a rural water line, the crews reviewed a couple of key points in using the hydrant, including closing the valve slowly to avoid damaging the main water line.
The hydrant can flow up to 500 gallons per minute and will save time in refilling trucks. Currently, the Stanley Department must fill from a central location on the north edge of town or deploy their impressive contingent of fire hose and portable dump tanks.
As a rural fire department, Stanley acquired large diameter hose (LDH), specifically 5,000 feet of six-inch LDH and 3,000 feet of five-inch LDH. Stanley is the only department in Iowa with a combination of such equipment. With that amount of fire hose, the department can pump from a home pool, pond, or stream and supply trucks up to a mile and a half away directly or set up a dump tank or two to service multiple tankers indirectly.
The hose was purchased by the Stanley Fire Department with federal grant funding, and the truck that hauls the hose was free as part of a Department of Defense surplus program.
Former Chief and Longtime Stanley Firefighter Rodger Sill touted the insurance cost benefits to area homes and farms.
“The rating standards used for evaluation of all U.S. fire departments are established by Insurance Services Office, Inc (ISO),” said Sill. “This ISO rating of each U.S. FD is used by most insurance companies to establish their fire insurance rates/billing. The ISO rating inspects for 911 center equipment and efficiency, fire department equipment, fire department manning/training, and available water supply. Water supply is critical for FD success in suppressing a fire, and sufficient water supply counts for 40 percent of the ISO rating. In Iowa, tanker operations seldom can meet ISO water supply requirements.”
There are currently about 11 homes and a large hog finishing complex within a mile and a half that will immediately benefit insurance cost-wise from having a water source closer by.
Chief Bahe appreciates the support from the Stanley and Aurora City Councils, financial donations from Jim Fry of BLTS Inc, Justin Duffy of Silver Top LLC, and gravel from Chris Gaffney of Gaffney Quarries. He also thanks Rick Wendling of Buchanan County Secondary Roads and the Iowa Regional Utilities Association for the hydrant, installation, and use of water.
According to Sill, the next water supply project being planned is a joint venture between the Hazleton and Stanley Fire Departments.
“This will be a fire hydrant at 118th and Mason Avenue, and also will be connected to the Iowa Regional Utilities Association Waverly-Greeley transmission line,” he said. “Using the Stanley LDH, the Hazleton and Stanley Fire Departments will be able to reach 19 homes within 1.5 miles of this hydrant.”