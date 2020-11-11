INDEPENDENCE – Among the new crop of teachers hired by the Independence Community School District for the 2020-21 school year are Austin Pink and Alicia Conner.
Austin Pink
Independence native Austin Pink joined the faculty this year, and teaches physical education at the jr/sr high school. He also serves as strength and conditioning coach and assistant high school football coach.
Teaching since 2015, he has also held positions at Forest City, North Tama, and Iowa City’s Liberty High School.
According to Mr. Pink, teaching and coaching are based on the relationships you build.
“The students and athletes do not experience your intentions; they experience your behavior. They must experience your character and competence, and they must experience a personal connection with you. It is my goal every day to create an atmosphere kids ‘WANT’ to be a part of, not ‘have’ to be a part of,” he said.
His positive attitude is a good reminder to all of us about how to live each day.
“It’s always a GREAT day to have a GREAT day!”
Mr. Pink began his collegiate career at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, where he studied physical education and played on the football team. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree, majoring in physical education with a minor in health education, from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. In May of this year, he completed his master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration through Concordia University – Irvine (California).
When asked why he chose to enter the field of education, Pink said, “I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a teacher and a coach. It runs in the family, and as far back as I can remember I would be going to practices with my dad or running up to school with my mom. I enjoy the day-to-day interactions with my students, and I try to create an atmosphere they want to be a part of – whether that be in the weight room or in a sports setting.
“I chose physical education because I am very passionate about maintaining a healthy body. I believe one of the most important things you can do is to take care of your body. If I can instill some of that thinking into my students, and get them excited about coming to PE class every day, I think they will not only become healthier and happier, but they will also do better in their other classes throughout the day.
“I enjoy working with all grade levels, although it is nice to see my high school student-athletes in a setting outside of the sport to continue building relationships with them.”
Despite the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on our communities, Mr. Pink still sees positive things on the horizon.
“COVID-19 has tested everyone in our world in one way or another. I like the equation E+R=O (Event + Response = Outcome). COVID-19 is the event that all of us are dealing with on a daily basis; our response to this pandemic will determine our outcome. It’s important for us to make the best of the event that is occurring now and to control what we can control. Our attitude, effort, and energy every single day,” he said.
“We shouldn’t look at COVID-19 as a problem, but as a situation we are going through. Every situation you face in life creates OPPORTUNITY. Let’s focus on making the ‘new normal’ better than the ‘old normal,’” he added.
“Teachers and students alike are dealing with situations we’ve never dealt with before, but I am excited to see the growth we will all make and have made during this time,” he concluded.
Outside of the classroom, Mr. Pink’s life is bright, like his outlook. He and his wife, Breanne, who is a nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids, are the parents of two-year-old twin sons, McCoy and Caden. The family also has a four-year-old Golden Retriever named Nash.
In his spare time, Pink enjoys time spend with family and friends, as well as working out and reading books on leadership development.
Alicia Conner
Oelwein native Alicia Conner joined the ICSD faculty this year, and teaches 3rd and 4th grade special education. Previously, she taught elementary special education at West Central in Maynard.
A graduate of Upper Iowa University, becoming a teacher was a lifelong goal for her.
“I wanted to be a teacher throughout much of my life,” Mrs. Conner said, “and was very much inspired by many of the teachers that I had throughout my school years. It wasn’t until I was doing field experience in college that I discovered that special education is the path I wanted to pursue.”
Mrs. Conner is a strong advocate for her students. When asked about her goals as an educator, she replied simply, “My goal as an educator is to ensure that each student who enters my classroom feels heard, valued, and has a sense of belonging.”
She added, “COVID-19 has brought many challenges to school. I have adjusted to teaching students both in-person and virtually. The students have done a great job adjusting to wearing masks and social distancing at school.”
Regarding her personal life, Mrs. Conner has been married, to her husband, Caleb, for a little more than a year. They enjoy camping and hiking together, and also have two dogs, Arthur and Henry.