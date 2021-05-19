INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres announces a new traveling military display between now and June 18, 2021. It will be here through Memorial Day and Flag Day.
When the United States entered the First World War on April 6, 1917, thousands of Iowans stepped up to support the cause, both in the trenches and at home. By the time the war ended on November 11, 1918, the war had claimed the lives of an estimated 4,088 Iowans.
In 1920, while memories of the war were still fresh, the Iowa Department of History and Archives asked Iowa families to send in names and photographs of the loved ones they had lost. The department was flooded with names and images of Iowa servicemen and women who were killed in action, went missing, or died of disease, wounds, or accidents.
Almost 100 years later, in 2017, the State Historical Society of Iowa issued another call for names and photos to shore up the official records. The names and faces you’ll see in the display are the results of that research – and a testament to a generation of Iowans who sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom.
This display is part of the State Historical Society’s ongoing commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the country’s entrance into the Great War. This display is now touring Iowa, and Heartland Acres feels it is an honor to be chosen for this display. The display will be in “Center Court” from May 18 to June 18, 2021.
In 1919, a year after World War I ended, the Iowa Legislature created the Iowa War Roster Commission to compile a list of all the Iowa soldiers, sailors, and marines who served along the Mexican border and in World War I between 1916 and 1919.
Accordingly, the commission published the following statistics in the journal of the Senate on January 15, 1929:
- 114,217 Iowans enlisted in World War I
- 54,147 Iowans served overseas
- 3,576 Iowans gave their lives
These numbers reflect those who entered the service from the state of Iowa.
In 1973, a fire at the National Personnel Records Center destroyed 80 percent of Army records from World War I. In 2017, the State Historical Society of Iowa began a project to digitize existing collections and research Iowa’s World War I casualties.
The following numbers reflect the best information available at the time this display was created (in 2018), and reflect those who entered service from the state of Iowa, in addition to native Iowans who entered the service in another state or country:
- 4,092 Iowan casualties
- 58 Iowans were originally reported as casualties but did, in fact, survive
Of those Iowan casualties:
- 3,733 served in the U.S. Army
- 233 served in the U.S. Navy
- 67 served in the U.S. Marines
- 21 served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, Red Cross, and YMCA
- 33 served in the Canadian Army
- 5 served in the British Army
(Numbers updated April 11, 2019)
This is something to see before it travels elsewhere. While at Heartland Acres, be sure to check out the World War II memorabilia and the Buchanan County Freedom Rock.
A casualty, in relation to personnel, is any person who is lost to his organization by reason of being declared dead, wounded, diseased, detained, captured, or missing. There were five defined casualty types during World War I:
- Killed in Action
- Died of Wounds
- Died of Disease
- Died of Accident
- Missing
There were approximately 43 men from Buchanan County who died in this conflict. The following Independence residents lost their lives: Christian Bauer, Donald Bechter, Jason Jos. Birchard, Burr Boies, Bernard J. Carr, Seth Crawford, Lynn Leslie Dean, Nial E. Drake, Frank Faffl, William H. Farmer, Harrison Finch, Loren Foster, Delbert H. Gray, Herman Heft, Leo Hickey, Walter L. Hickey, Ralph Holmes, David Latham, Carl Linderwell, Edward Maddock, Clare S. Mahoney, Donald McFarland, Ross Moline, Albert Schafer, Elmer Sorenson, Pearl Steckman, Vernice E. Watson, Bernhard Wessel, Arch Young, Henry Merrill Orr, Ray Moore, Richard Mortenson, Henry Nelson, Bud B. Scheer, Edward M. Sheehan, Everett Slaughter, Harry Vargason, Cecil Azbill, John Egan, Amos Ludwig, Hans Olsen, Stanley Sheppard, Pearl LeRoy Steckman.
American Legion Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 was organized shortly after World War I. It was named in honor of two Independence men who gave their lives in the two world wars: Edward M. Sheehan and David F. Tidball.
Veterans of Foreign War Bechter-Boies Post 2440 is named in honor of WWI Veterans Donald Bechter and Burr Boies, who are listed above.
