INDEPENDENCE – The waste management transfer station in Independence will be offering new hours for the public.
Effective Monday, May 11, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for people to come into the office to check in, weigh, and pay for trash processing.
“Only one person may enter at a time,” said Ted Ogden, route manager. “Please maintain a safe distance of six feet. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The limited hours were set to allow workers time to adjust the high amount of trash to process.
Ogden also reports the recycling center modifications are almost complete, and he hopes to have that service up and running 24/7 soon.