Join the Iowa state parks for our First Day Hike Challenge with the State Park Passport program! Check into any of the 50 participating state parks from Friday, Jan. 1 through the end of Sunday, Jan. 3. Each check-in qualifies for a drawing entry for a free 2-night stay at a 2-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park! Restrictions will apply on cabin stay, with reservation fees and other business rules applying.

Be sure to hike and check into our local state park, Cedar Rock. Park at the gravel parking lot at the Cedar Rock Wildlife Management Area and hike the trail toward the visitor center. There are loops for various hiking lengths.

The new Cedar Rock trail map is available at: www.friendsofcedarrock.org in their events section. If you’re up for a long hike head toward the Walter Estate and check out the newly reopened scenic overlook!

Visit as many parks as you want during the weekend, as each check in counts as a contest entry.

For details about participating parks and the State Park Passport visit: www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes. Participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes and #iowastateparks.

