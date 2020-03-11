FAIRBANK – Buchanan County has many great areas that you can go out and explore. Join a Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) naturalist and other Older Wiser Livelier Souls (OWLS) members on a hike through Roberts Wildlife Area on Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m.
The conservation board has 41 different areas that are there for you to explore, and what a better way to explore than with some friends. The guided hike will last about an hour and will travel over uneven terrain; however, there will be a mowed trail to walk on. Please be sure to dress for the weather.
Roberts Wildlife Area, located at 1016 160th Street, west of Baxter Avenue (V62), is one of the newest acquisitions to BCCB. The park has many different important habitats, and the Wapsipinicon River flows right on the border of the property. There will be many signs of spring – from robins to turkey vultures to kingfishers!
OWLS is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County. Pre-registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”