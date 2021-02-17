INDEPENDENCE – Public health officials have endured a rollercoaster of rules, expectations, and promises over the past week in trying to protect residents from the coronavirus. In the span of just a few short days, Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) went from having vaccination clinics set up, to threatened with doses being reallocated, to being given a reprieve.
At the end of 2020, BCPH announced they had received a limited amount of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The process began to identify individuals for the Phase 1A deployment as determined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the federal level and Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC) at the state level. The phase included: 1) individuals working in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, and 2) residents of long-term care facilities.
Many Buchanan County Phase 1A participants recently celebrated their second round of inoculations. While still following coronavirus safety guidelines, they are well on their way to protection from the pandemic.
After getting the “green light” from IDAC, Phase 1B planning began in January and clinics were scheduled last week. According to Tai Burkhart, BCPH director, much of the planning followed guidelines created several years ago as part of emergency preparations and responses to disasters, natural or manmade.
Participants targeted for Phase 1B include: frontline essential workers such as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare workers.) Also, people aged 65 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19.
Working with area care providers (Buchanan County Health Center, MercyOne, and Regional Medical Center — Winthrop) and pharmacies, BCPH announced on February 4 about 4,000 residents had been identified to be qualified by age for Phase 1B. Because they had only received 600 doses from the Iowa Department of Public Health, they also stated individuals 65 and older would receive a phone call from their primary care provider’s office as vaccine became available.
On Thursday, February 11, BCPH hosted a vaccination clinic to administer the second round of doses (170) for health care providers first inoculated in January. Late that afternoon, Burkhart received a call from an Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) official stating that despite what was told to all local public health departments on February 4 and 5 and changed again on February 8, they were calling to notify Buchanan County there would be no shipment of the expected allocation of 400 more doses.
“Those doses were to be diverted to another agency because we failed to meet the 80 percent threshold of doses administered announced to local public health on February 4,” said Burkhart.
Burkhart provided background information on what led to the situation.
At 2:05 p.m. on February 2, IDPH sent out a survey to determine why there were doses of the COVID vaccine remaining in inventory, what were the plans to get those doses administered, and what was needed at the local level to administer the vaccine quicker.
“The examples suggested within the survey of items that might be needed included things such as staffing, space, and logistics, all implying the fault was at the local level,” she said. “However, an overwhelming number of public health agencies responded that the issue was not within their control at the county level.”
Burkhart stated that up until February 4, BCPH did not know what weekly allocations would be.
“Some previous weeks we received zero doses, some weeks 100 doses, a few weeks we received 400 doses,” she said. “These notifications came mostly on Fridays with the vaccine set to arrive between the following Tuesday to Thursday. It was not possible to schedule clinic dates and locations without knowing this in advance. BCPH has been meeting with local approved vaccine administrator partners for weeks in preparation for Phase 1B.
“Our collaborative plan was for the primary care clinics and pharmacies to focus on the 65+ population, and BCPH would focus on vaccine planning and administration for the tiered groups,” she said. “With a total of 600 doses, the plan was to split those 50/50 as recommended by the Iowa Disease Advisory Council.”
Three hundred doses were divided among the primary care clinics based on the size of their 65+ patient population. Those doses were received on February 2 and delivered to the clinics on February 3. The remaining 300 doses BCPH retained and began to finalize plans for a Tier 1 clinic. This tier included K-12 school staff, childcare providers, law enforcement, firefighters, and any health care provider who did not receive their vaccine during Phase 1A.
In addition, BCPH met with all area school districts and planned a clinic for Friday, February 12.
“Schools were concerned that staff would have side effects and not be able to work the following day,” said Burkhart. “A Friday afternoon clinic would give them time to recover and be ready to fulfill their role Monday morning.”
Other clinics for the second or “boost” shot and clinics for the remaining school staff who still need the first or “prime” shot were scheduled as well.
“Setting the second clinic date when we set the first shot clinic date has been standard practice for our office,” said Burkhart. “It is best practice to make sure people get their second shot.”
The number of doses given on Thursday, February 11, were 115 boost doses and 52 prime doses. Throughout the day, the Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS) was updated. As of midnight Thursday, Burkhart had an additional 330 doses scheduled for the Friday afternoon clinic. They were able to administer 388 by reaching out to their vaccination partners for names of eligible and available individuals.
“These two clinics, which were planned prior to the 80 percent threshold rule being put into place, was the reason Buchanan County did not meet this past week’s criteria,” she said. “These clinics were not adjusted because we had spoken with IDPH to make them aware of the situation and were told that we would be okay since the doses were going to be administered.”
Over the weekend, news broke that possibly five counties, including Buchanan, were told their vaccine allocations would be reduced.
“Governor Reynolds, without advisement from IDPH, determined these doses should be sent elsewhere,” said Burkhart.
On Monday, BCPH announced they and their partners had administered all but 60 of the prime (first) doses by the end of Friday.
“This far exceeded the 80 percent threshold, just as we had anticipated,” said Burkhart.
The 60 doses were scheduled to be administered on Tuesday, February 16. BCPH also announced more doses would be available for people 65+ this week as planned.
“These vaccines will be administered by Buchanan County primary care offices and Walmart Pharmacy,” said Burkhart.
If you are 65 years or older and see a Buchanan County provider, you are already on their list. There is no need to contact them. If you have an out-of-county provider and they are not vaccinating their patients, please contact Buchanan County Public Health at 319-332-0860 or by email at publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us. BCPH is working with Walmart to provide vaccine for these residents.
Burkhart, her staff, partners in planning, and partners in administrating clinics have all been on a rollercoaster of emotions as well. She highlighted the extra hours put in by everyone on the front line, including BCPH, to keep people safe – from the continued notices to take precautions from the COVID-19 virus, including wearing a mask, staying at home when ill, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining six feet of distance from others not in your household, and washing your hands to organizing and holding vaccination clinics to contacting individuals to arrange last-minute shots so doses are not wasted.
On Friday, before the governor’s weekend reversal, Burkhart shared she felt that, as director of BCPH, she was about to let down hundreds of people set to receive doses, the area’s primary care clinics and pharmacies, and her department. She felt the governor’s actions last week would only continue to build a lack of trust in the public health system.
“A system that has been planning for years for a potential pandemic and other public health emergencies, a system which has epidemiological experts who should be consulted when making these public health decisions,” said Burkhart. “I do not disagree with the governor that any county who is consistently falling below the 80 percent threshold should have the doses redistributed; however, when a county has made plans to accommodate the needs of their schools and other public partners, changes should be taken into account.”
Burkhart also thanks the many partners and volunteers (certified vaccinators and others) who have been assisting with the clinics. On Friday, people representing ABCM, Buchanan County Health Center, Buchanan County Board of Health, Buchanan County Community Services, Buchanan County Emergency Management, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, Buchanan County EMS Association (Area Ambulance, Fairbank EMS, Jesup EMS), Buchanan County Environmental Health, Rydell of Independence, and the City of Independence Building Code & Streets lent their support to provide the doses to school employees, daycare providers, EMS, law enforcement, and fire department staff. Burkhart thanks them, as well as the public for continued patience and support as they work through the vaccination process.
“We continue to work with our primary care providers at Buchanan County Health Center, MercyOne, and Regional Medical Center — Winthrop to vaccinate our 65 and older population,” said Burkhart. “Stay healthy!”
For more information, follow the Buchanan County Public Health Facebook page, their website at www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/services/public_health, the Iowa Department of Public Health website (coronavirus.iowa.gov), or vaccinefinder.org