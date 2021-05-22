FAYETTE – Kaitlin Niedert of Independence was among three graduates recognized by Upper Iowa University (UIU) for their university-wide and community leadership during the May 8 commencement ceremony on the Fayette campus. Niedert was recognized as a Csomay Honors Program graduate for her representation of the university through community involvement and engagement, and through her success as a student, athlete, and professional.
Prior to her death, Barbara (Rankin) Csomay ‘46 established UIU’s Csomay Honors Program. Csomay, who graduated from UIU with a teaching degree, committed $847,000 toward the creation of the Csomay Center for Honors on the Fayette campus and the Csomay Endowed Scholarship.
To be accepted into the honors program, students must have at least a 26 ACT score and at least a 3.5 high school grade point average. Students admitted to the honors program in any given year take the same courses as their fellow honors students. Each course generally is interdisciplinary and team taught, with active, participatory learning. All honors courses require extensive, integrated, advanced writing skills. Seniors complete both an honors project and a thesis in their area of interest. Extracurricular experiences – such as service learning, attending professional conferences, and other special events – are an integral part of the program.
Niedert graduated from UIU with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, with endorsements in TAG, coaching, reading, and language arts. The 2020 Peacock homecoming queen, she served as the SGA internal relations officer and was a member of the Best Buddies Club, Education Club, Kappa Zeta Tau, and UIU volleyball team.
Niedert chose to attend UIU not only because of its eight-week sessions and athletics, but also because it felt like another home to her.
“My experience at UIU has given me so many friendships and opportunities that I will forever be thankful for and never forget,” Niedert said. “I have also created friendships in the classes I took that I will always cherish.”
Niedert viewed the Csomay Honors Program as a way to challenge herself during her educational experiences. Her favorite part of the program was working with other students and professors outside of her main study areas. The program also allowed her to study abroad in London, Paris, and Amsterdam.
“I really enjoyed working with students who I normally wouldn’t work with in my major, because it gave me the opportunity to meet new people and learn from others,” Niedert said. “I can apply what I learned from this program and my other experiences to my career and future education.”
The aspiring school counselor’s Csomay project consisted of studying the required training and knowledge that educators, support staff, and administration have when working with a child who may be impacted by trauma and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). In addition to realizing the need for more ACEs and training session awareness, the study provided Niedert beneficial information that she can use in her future classroom, and the inspiration to pursue a master’s in school counseling.
“I feel that an education at UIU differs from other institutions because of its class sizes and the ability for students to connect with their professors and peers,” Niedert said. “I was able to build relationships with my fellow classmates and caring professors, who were positive role models in my life and college career. I have loved my time at UIU, and I am so glad I chose to become a Peacock!”
For additional information about the Csomay Honors Program and UIU, visit uiu.edu/academics/honors-program/.