INDEPENDENCE – A big selling points of boxed, delivered meal kits is the opportunity to get the whole family to join in meal preparation. With that in mind, Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach is now providing instructions for a delicious no-bake cookie dessert that makes kit-cooking simpler and less expensive for kids.
“It’s a great family activity, building important life skills,” said Rachel DeBoer, 4-H summer intern. “Kits include directions with pictures.”
Participants will need their own recipe ingredients, pan, and measuring tools.
The instruction kits are free to families. Those who submit photos of completed projects by July 30 will also be entered in a drawing to win prizes.
Please note this recipe includes peanut butter.
For more information or to sign up, contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or rjdeboer@iastate.edu.