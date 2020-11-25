WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Community School District went under lockdown on Monday after a report to law enforcement of suspicious activity nearby.
“There has been no threat to the school, but we are taking precautions with the lockdown and keeping everyone in the building,” Superintendent Dan Fox said in a note to parents.
“Authorities have responded to this situation. We will keep communicating as we know more. Right now, the safest place for your child is in the building.”
Fox sent out a second communication later in the day.
“I want to start out with that everyone is safe here at school,” he said. “We have been on lockdown because of some suspicious activity this morning in the town of Winthrop. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and State Patrol are in town. As of right now, we have no news. School dismissal will be scheduled as normal. There will be law enforcement visible. If you have any concerns, please contact the school and we can make other arrangements for your child. We will take all precautions to get your child home safe.”
According to Buchanan County Deputy (and Sheriff-Elect) Scott Buzynski, his department investigated the incident and kept in contact with the school throughout the day.
“We had a report of someone walking around Winthrop with a long gun,” he said Monday evening. “We did not find any credible threats.”
Buzynski said there is no danger to the public, but an investigation continues.
On Tuesday, East Buchanan Schools had a scheduled early dismissal, but due to inclement weather school was cancelled and students began their Thanksgiving holiday early. They will be out until Monday.