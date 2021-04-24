INDEPENDENCE – Although there was no banquet this year, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce still wants to recognize outstanding community leaders and organizations through the annual awards program.
The chamber is opening up the 2021 awards to all businesses, persons, and organizations in Buchanan County. Nominations (of 500 words or less) may be made via a link on the chamber Facebook page, directly online at https://forms.gle/qwXiU7ik7r7SWyep9, or by stopping by the chamber office at 112 1st Street E during business hours for a nomination form. The chamber requests nominations be submitted separately. Anonymous nominations will not be accepted. Nominations must be accompanied by a valid email address. Those submitted with little to no supporting statements may be subject to disqualification.
The deadline for receiving nominations is 11:45 p.m. on Friday, April 30. Winners will be announced the week of May 17.
Award Categories/Descriptions
Business of the Year
A business whose owners and/or employees have demonstrated outstanding initiative in the community through volunteer efforts, projects, and/or donations above and beyond normal business operations.
Entrepreneur of the Year
An individual who has excelled in their business field and has benefitted, or will benefit, the community.
Project of the Year
Any outstanding civic, community, church, or organizational project that is nongovernmental in nature (being privately funded and initiated) which has benefitted, or will benefit, the community.
Volunteer of the Year
Any individual whose volunteer actions and/or community support has been extraordinary in nature, and by those actions has greatly benefitted the community.
Teacher of the Year
An outstanding educational provider who continues to and goes above and beyond to push his/her students to achieve their highest goals, creates a fun and productive learning atmosphere for youth, and is dedicated to encouraging learning and growth.
Special Awards
Chamber Hall of Fame
This award is given to an individual(s) who has demonstrated outstanding community involvement and leadership – a person who has freely given their time and talents for numerous community events and fundraisers. Induction into the Hall of Fame is decided by the chamber board and the Ambassadors.
2020 Award Winners
- Business of the Year: Geater Machining and Manufacturing
- Entrepreneur of the Year: Steve Slessor
- Project of the Year: Operation 11th Hour
- Volunteer of the Year: Rick Wendling
- Teacher of the Year: Sue Henkes
- Chamber Hall of Fame: Juan Rodriguez