Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI#A) has moved to frozen meals only being delivered to individual homes once a week. The meals are available in seven- and 14-meal packs. Because of the switch in meal delivery and the extra meals offered, the menu may not be followed exactly during this time.
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
June 1
Tuna Noodle Au Gratin, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Beets, Peaches
June 2
Polish Sausage, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Hot Dog Buns, Pineapple Tidbits
June 3
Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
June 4
Beef Chili w/Beans, Baked Potato, Mixed Green Salad, Cornbread, Sliced Pears
June 5
Italian Ranch Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn O’Brien, Raspberry Cheesecake Pudding
June 8
Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie
June 9
Sloppy Joe, Green Beans, Hot Potato Salad, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruit Cocktail
June 10
Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
June 11
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake
June 12
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce