WATERLOO – Hunger impacts people in every corner of the country. Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with August’s devastating derecho, we expect more than 52,000 of our neighbors in Northeast Iowa to be at risk of experiencing hunger.
That’s why the Northeast Iowa Food Bank joins Feeding America® food banks nationwide this September to take part in Hunger Action Month and inspire people to take action and bring attention to the reality of food insecurity in America. This year’s campaign comes at a critical time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt millions of people living paycheck to paycheck. Due to staggering unemployment rates, Feeding America estimates an additional 17 million people could be food insecure in 2020 as a result of this crisis, bringing the total up to 54 million people.
“It’s entirely likely that there is a crisis coming unlike anything we’ve seen since the Great Depression. Forty-three thousand people didn’t have enough to eat before Northeast Iowa weathered the pandemic and our recent derecho,” said Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “By the end of 2020, 1 in 7 of our neighbors will face hunger. In 2019, it was 1 in 19.
“An additional 9,000 people, including more than 5,000 more children, will now experience the grim reality of hunger. Looking ahead, we can expect a 21 percent increase in demand,” stated Prather. “But this won’t stop us. We are here for the long haul. And Hunger Action Month is one of the first steps of that long journey.”
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month activities include the release of their brand new ‘I’m Hungry For Change’ sweatshirts, releasing budget-friendly recipes and food hacks online, collaborating with several local restaurants to hold special give back nights, and partnering with TapOnIt to hold a fundraiser through their mobile deals platform.
These are just a few of the Food Bank’s scheduled activities, with more to take place as September progresses.
“We know COVID-19, and the aftermath of the derecho, will have lasting impacts on our community. With elevated unemployment and poverty rates, we predict a surge in need that will last years,” noted Prather. “We don't want to just endure this crisis – we want to come out stronger and in a better position to serve our community.”
The food bank also wants to emphasize the importance of volunteerism during these times. With a staff of roughly 35 full- and part-time employees, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s work encompasses a 16-county service area, through the work of eight different programs that are specialized to feed children, seniors, families, and individuals – in both urban and rural Northeast Iowa. Amidst a surge in the need for assistance, the food bank wants to extend an invitation to anyone who is interested in volunteering, emphasizing that help is needed now more than ever before.
September marks the 13th year the Feeding America network has organized this annual call to action. To learn more about the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and other ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month in Northeast Iowa, please visit http://northeastiowafoodbank.org/events/hungeractionmonth or HungerActionMonth.org.
You may also join the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media with #HungerActionMonth, @NEIFB, and @FeedingAmerica.
About Northeast Iowa Food Bank
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than eight million pounds of food, which provided over 6.9 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The food bank provides eight programs that serve the community: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, BackPack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding and a Community Garden. Encompassing all eight of these programs is a commitment to nutrition education.
The food bank is a member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America. For more information, visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.