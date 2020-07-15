SUMNER – Independence Bancshares, Inc., Independence, Iowa, the holding company for Northeast Security Bank, Sumner, Iowa, and PSB Corporation, Wellsburg, Iowa, the bank holding company for First State Bank, Sumner, Iowa, have executed a Letter of Intent that provides the terms and conditions of Northeast Security Bank’s intended acquisition of First State Bank. The agreement in principle is subject to a number of conditions, including the execution of a legally binding definitive agreement, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions to community bank transactions. Financial terms of the transaction will not be publicly disclosed.
Ben Pagel, president and chief executive officer of Northeast Security Bank, said of the transaction, “We are excited to reach an agreement in principle with PSB Corporation and First State Bank that will allow Northeast Security Bank to acquire First State Bank, Sumner and Fayette, and continue its proud tradition of customer service. We look forward to the opportunity to serve First State Bank’s customers and strengthen the tradition of local community banking in Northeast Iowa.”
Ryan Sheridan, president of PSB Corporation, said of the transaction, “We are pleased to reach an agreement in principle with such a strong community bank. We have confidence that First State Bank’s customers will be well served by Northeast Security Bank.”
Questions related to the transaction may be directed to Ben Pagel at 563-578-3251 or bpagel@banknsb.com, or Ryan Sheridan at 319-984-5635 or rsheridan@bankdsb.com.