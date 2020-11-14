Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, a number of organizations have postponed or cancelled upcoming events.
To add your cancellation to our list for publication, call 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Nov. 14
- The annual St. John PTO Bazaar has been cancelled.
Monday, Nov. 16
- The “Let’s Talk Turkey” event schedule for Buchanan County tourist attractions and historical societies has been cancelled.
Saturday, Dec. 5
- The Buchanan County Historical Society has cancelled its annual Christmas Cookie Walk.
- The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264 has cancelled its breakfast and cookie walk.
Saturday, Dec. 12
- The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264 has cancelled its hunters’ breakfast.
Other Cancellations
- The December meeting of the Ladies Literary Club is cancelled.
- The annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Triumphant Church has been cancelled.
- Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont has cancelled their upcoming dinner.