Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, a number of organizations have postponed or cancelled upcoming events.

To add your cancellation to our list for publication, call 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.

Saturday, Nov. 14

- The annual St. John PTO Bazaar has been cancelled.

Monday, Nov. 16

- The “Let’s Talk Turkey” event schedule for Buchanan County tourist attractions and historical societies has been cancelled.

Saturday, Dec. 5

- The Buchanan County Historical Society has cancelled its annual Christmas Cookie Walk.

- The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264 has cancelled its breakfast and cookie walk.

Saturday, Dec. 12

- The Urbana American Legion Auxiliary Unit 264 has cancelled its hunters’ breakfast.

Other Cancellations

- The December meeting of the Ladies Literary Club is cancelled.

- The annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Triumphant Church has been cancelled.

- Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont has cancelled their upcoming dinner.