INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence Water Department will begin the water main flushing program on Tuesday, May 26, in the southwest section of Independence. It will continue over the next few weeks.
Flushing will begin at 7 a.m. each day. Mineral deposits may be dislodged and cause discoloring of water. This will clear up in time. No bacterial problems will exist, and water will continue to be safe to use. Although we will do the town in sections, it may disrupt other sections while this program is being completed.
WHITE or LIGHT-COLORED clothing could be stained if washed. The city will not be responsible for any clothing that is damaged.
Schedule of Hydrant Flushing
May 26 – Southwest section
June 1 – Southeast section
June 8 – Northwest section
June 15 – Northeast section
Non-Flushable Reminder
Please do not flush tissues, baby wipes, cleaning wipes, paper towels, and feminine hygiene products into your sewer/septic system. There is no such thing as a truly flushable wipe. These items will clog the sewer system and could expose a plumber or sanitary worker to untreated waste with the COVID-19 virus.