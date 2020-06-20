The World Health Organization has said it is safe to handle newspapers during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, the Independence Bulletin Journal’s printing plant and delivery services are taking precautions, frequently cleaning equipment and facilities while reducing human contact with the newspaper. A digital version of the print edition may be viewed at www.bulletinjournal.com.
Notice to readers
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:30:05 AM
- Sunset: 08:48:32 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.62 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.5 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 77% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.98 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: E @ 5mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Kitten Tales
- Pentecosts to mark 55th anniversary
- Barbecue vendor draws big crowd at Heartland Acres
- Iowa Insurance Division warns of risks of investment fraud among seniors
- The INVEST in America Act is an investment in Iowa’s future
- BCHC updates visitor restrictions
- Independence Light & Power and WPPI Energy donate $7,800 for COVID-19 relief
- Can drive to support Malek Theatre Foundation
- Celebrating 50th anniversary
- City council approves golf carts
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.