Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Tuesday Afternoon into Wednesday Morning... .A strong winter storm will spread moderate to heavy snow and mixed precipitation into the area Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest snow, with a band of 6 to 9 inches is forecast to set up for areas along and north of a line from Milledgeville to Iowa City to Sigourney. Storm totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible immediately south of this band to include roughly the I-80 corridor, with lower amounts across the far southern outlook area. During the heaviest period of snow, from late Tuesday afternoon through midnight, peak snowfall rates are likely to reach 1 to 1.5 inches per hour, especially for locations north of I-80. The time window for these heavy snowfall rates will decrease from north to south through the forecast area because of the expectation for a rapid changeover to sleet and freezing rain in the counties along and south of I-80. The sleet may reach as far north as the highway 30 counties later Tuesday night as temperatures warm aloft. A tenth to a quarter inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain is possible mostly south of I-80 before precipitation changes to all rain late Tuesday night. A thin glazing could extended as far north as the highway 30 corridor before the steady precipitation comes to an end early Wednesday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. A period of mixed precipitation is also expected for counties along and south of highway 30. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute and could impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, combined with southeast winds gusting up to 30 mph, may drop visibilities to a quarter mile in the heaviest bands of snow late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&