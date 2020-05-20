The World Health Organization has said it is safe to handle newspapers during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, the Independence Bulletin Journal’s printing plant and delivery services are taking precautions, frequently cleaning equipment and facilities while reducing human contact with the newspaper. A digital version of the print edition may be viewed at www.bulletinjournal.com.
Notice to readers
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 54°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 54°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:40:22 AM
- Sunset: 08:28:30 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. High 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Jodi Grover Announces Run for Iowa House
- Memorial Day activities announced for Independence, Jesup
- A birthday celebrated in quarantine
- Travis Bushaw announces run for Iowa House
- How Buchanan County is doing so far in the 2020 Census
- Supervisors Continue with County Business as COVID-19 Cases Slowly Rise
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- Prairie Hills holds birthday parade
- Dollars for Scholars announces awards
- Iowa PBS presents special Market to Market on mental health
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.