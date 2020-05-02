The World Health Organization has said it is safe to handle newspapers during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, the Independence Bulletin Journal’s printing plant and delivery services are taking precautions, frequently cleaning equipment and facilities while reducing human contact with the newspaper. A digital version of the print edition may be viewed at www.bulletinjournal.com.
Notice to readers
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 57°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 57°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:00:25 AM
- Sunset: 08:09:19 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. High 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- The impact of COVID-19 on the class of 2020
- Woman charged in weekend break-in at West Elementary
- Deputy Walter escorted to rehab hospital
- Gov. Reynolds eases COVID-19 restrictions
- Bearinger named NICC's dean of agriculture, animal science, and business technologies
- Ben Frotscher’s golf crusade through Iowa
- Plant sale continues at FFA greenhouse
- Independence Police Department log
- Celebrating 103!
- COVID-19 turns homes into classrooms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.