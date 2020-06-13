The World Health Organization has said it is safe to handle newspapers during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, the Independence Bulletin Journal’s printing plant and delivery services are taking precautions, frequently cleaning equipment and facilities while reducing human contact with the newspaper. A digital version of the print edition may be viewed at www.bulletinjournal.com.
Notice to readers
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 62°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:29:29 AM
- Sunset: 08:46:16 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Abundant sunshine. High 77F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.55 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- First COVID-19 death confirmed in Buchanan County
- Grimm’s Peony Farm and Gardens
- ICSD holds special commencement
- Dan Putz retires after four decades with ICSD
- Consumer Connection
- Independence Motor Speedway points races start Saturday
- Subway honors Henkes
- Aikey takes two at IMS
- Rydell of Independence names Fults service manager
- Feeling Well With BCHC – a Closer Look at Mental Health
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.