The World Health Organization has said it is safe to handle newspapers during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, the Independence Bulletin Journal’s printing plant and delivery services are taking precautions, frequently cleaning equipment and facilities while reducing human contact with the newspaper. A digital version of the print edition may be viewed at www.bulletinjournal.com.
Notice to readers
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 62°
- Heat Index: 62°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 62°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:37:59 AM
- Sunset: 08:31:24 PM
- Dew Point: 58°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 69% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 78% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 90% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 94% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 98% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 13mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 77% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Jodi Grover Announces Run for Iowa House
- Homan, Sweeney earn high school diploma, AA and AS degrees at the same time
- Memorial Day activities announced for Independence, Jesup
- Travis Bushaw announces run for Iowa House
- Finkenauer announces federal grant for Hazleton
- Lake to retire
- ICSD approves sale of general obligation refunding bonds
- Two to vie for Bearinger seat
- Still time to sign up for 2020 Buchanan County Fair Queen competition
- Celebrating Quik ‘N Handi
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.