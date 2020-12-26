INDEPENDENCE – It was brought to my attention that there are several homes and businesses around the city without proper signage for addressing. Not only is this a city code, but more importantly, these are visual indicators to locations that will help to ensure accurate and prompt response in emergency situations.
150.02 Independence Code Ordinance
(“Owner” means the owner of the principal building)
(“Principal building” means the main building on any lot or subdivision thereof)
OWNER REQUIREMENTS. Every owner shall comply with the following numbering requirements:
Obtain Building Number. The owner shall obtain the assigned number to the principal building from the Clerk. (Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.12[3d])
Display Building Number. The owner shall place or cause to be installed and maintained on the principal building the assigned number in a conspicuous place to the street in figures not less than four (4) inches in height and of a contrasting color with their background. (Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.12[3d])
Failure to comply. If an owner refuses to number a building as herein provided, or fails to do so for a period of thirty (30) days after being notified in writing by the city to do so, the City may proceed to place the assigned number on the principal building and assess the costs against the property for collection in the same manner as a property tax. (Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.12[3h]
For a permit or additional information, please contact:
Todd Sherrets
Building Official/Code Enforcement
City of Independence
1000 12th Street NE
Independence, IA 50644
319-327-7652
email: buildinginsp@indytel.com