Stephanie Berns and January Rowland

Northeast Security Bank Vice President Stephanie Berns (left) presents January Rowland, director of the Independence Area Food Pantry, with this year’s 2020 Casual for a Cause donation.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Northeast Security Bank (NSB) employees take pride paying to dress casually at work, making it possible to donate to a local cause in their communities. This year, the bank’s Independence location chose to donate to the Independence Area Food Pantry.