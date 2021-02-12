“The Midwest speaks to me as a storyteller.” – William Kent Krueger
The Independence Public Library is hosting William Kent Krueger, the author of this year’s One Book One Independence selection, This Tender Land, via Zoom on Tuesday, February 23, at 6:30 p.m.
Come join in the conversation as Kent (he goes by his middle name) shares his personal journey and what led him to finally write This Tender Land, the book he has dreamed of writing for much of his life. Discover his writing habits and how he develops his story and characters.
According to Krueger, during the research process for this novel, he spent a lot of time in his kayak on the river. This gave him new eyes, helping him experience what his characters would see and smell as travelers on the river. He took what he calls a “spiritual journey” in the writing of This Tender Land. This is the story he has wanted to write since he was 11 years old. Kent considers it an updated version of Huckleberry Finn.
Looking into the mind of a master storyteller such as Krueger, one can’t help but be fascinated by him. When asked whether he knew how the story would end ahead of time, his answer was no, but as he was writing his plea was, “Please God, let them end up in a good place.”
This is a one-time program, and a recording will not be available; be sure to join us live, you don’t want to miss this program! You can access the Zoom link on our website, our Facebook page, or in our weekly enewsletter.
William Kent Krueger is the acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling Ordinary Grace, winner of the Edgar Award for best novel, as well as 18 Cork O’Connor novels, including Desolation Mountain and Sulfur Springs. He lives in the Twin Cities with his family. Visit his website at WilliamKentKrueger.com.
For more information about this and other One Book One Independence opportunities, visit our website www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.