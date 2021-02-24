INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will host Jessica Burke for a virtual American Sign Language and Deaf Culture Basics program on Tuesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. This is a One Book One Independence program, tying into the use of sign language among Odie, Albert, Mose, and Emmy in the book selection This Tender Land.
According to the National Association for the Deaf, “American Sign Language (ASL) is a visual spatial language. With signing, the brain processes linguistic information through the eyes. The shape, placement, and movement of the hands, as well as facial expressions and body movements, all play important parts in conveying information.”
ASL is not a universal language. Various signed languages and regional dialects exist in different countries. Though ASL is not an oral/auditory language, ASL still has linguistic properties like grammar and syntax that are similar to spoken languages. ASL has many benefits for hearing people, like communicating with loved ones who have hearing impairments. Other benefits for hearing people are the ability to communicate with others in a loud environment, from a long distance, or in total silence.
Jessica Burke is currently studying American Sign Language Interpreting at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She has a passion for sharing her knowledge regarding deaf culture issues. Join in as Jessica shares some of what she has integrated into her life as a student of ASL Interpreting.
Access the Zoom link for this virtual program on the library website at www.independenceia.org/library, the library’s Facebook page, or in the weekly enewsletter. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.