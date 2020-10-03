Check out the Health Beat section.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 42°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 42°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:24 AM
- Sunset: 06:44:45 PM
- Dew Point: 38°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Kaberle recognized for service to community by UIU
- Former Mayor Brimmer celebrates 90th birthday
- Matthew Barth arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse
- BCHC welcomes new managers
- Matt turns himself in
- Annual pillow cleaning is Oct. 16 at Wapsipinicon Mill
- Julich wins chili cook-off at farmer’s market
- Iowa Gardening for Good
- Browns celebrating 60th anniversary
- Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.