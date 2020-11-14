INDEPENDENCE – Gardeners from the Independence Garden Club learned that October is the ideal time of year to plant garlic for the coming season. Members gathered at the Falcon Civic Center on October 27 to discover a few fun facts about growing, using, and harvesting garlic.
Garlic cloves should be planted in autumn, at approximately the same time as tulip, daffodil, and other spring-flowering bulbs. Mary Steuben’s program reported on horticultural advice about garlic, and she also shared some tidbits about garlic’s connection with vampires. Claims have been made about garlic’s ability to deter blood-sucking pests (insects like mosquitoes, ticks, and mites). Besides garlic’s numerous and surprising health benefits, it has also been credited with being an aide for removing splinters and athlete’s foot.
Growing garlic in your garden can organically repel Japanese beetles, aphids, and other unwelcome garden guests. Mary concluded her presentation by passing out garlic bulbs and garlic recipe booklets to each member.
October’s business meeting began with the recitation of the Conservation Pledge. Roll call was answered by having each member present describe a favorite Halloween costume they had made or worn. Guest Sara McInerny was introduced and welcomed as a new member. Treasurer’s and secretary’s reports were presented, approved, and placed on file.
Shirley Bergman shared a few “tips and tricks” by suggesting the addition of iron supplements to the soil if your peonies show dark veining in the leaves. Add hot peppers, cayenne, or other fiery spices to your outdoor planters to keep squirrels from digging in the pots. Slices of cucumber placed in a disposable pie tin may drive away slugs and grubs.
A grapevine wreath will be decorated for Christmas at the Depot. Club members voted to add a $25 gift certificate to add to the wreath. This year’s Buchanan County Tourism fundraising operation will be done online virtually.
Following the close of the business meeting, club members stayed to decorate 30 glass jars donated by Becky and Dan Alberts. Colorful fall leaves were decoupaged on the quart jars. Once dried, a raffia bow would be tied around each rim, and a battery-powered tea light would light up the inside of the jar, allowing the leaves to glow. The tableside decorations will be lighting up residents’ rooms at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.
The next meeting will be held at the Falcon Civic Center at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24. A guest speaker from the Dubuque Audubon Society will be doing a dual presentation about owls and attracting winter birds to your backyard. Please bring 2021 yearly dues ($15) and a paper product donation for the Independence Food Pantry.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Please contact President Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady@gmail.com) for more information.