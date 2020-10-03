BUCHANAN COUNTY – As part of October Manufacturing Month activities, the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is presenting two webinars.
Webinar 1
Preparing for Automation Among Small and Medium Size Manufacturers is a 30-minute webinar that provides a broad overview of manufacturing automation for small- and medium-sized industries. It will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 8. To sign up go to www.growbuchanan.com/free-webinars/.
According to presenter Abhay Grover of Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS), “Modern manufacturing requires navigating a sea of unknowns. Are my products competitive? Am I as efficient as I could be? What do I do if I can't find the necessary workers to accomplish what my company needs? For many small- and medium-sized Iowa manufacturers, the answers could involve automation.”
Learn what automation can do for manufacturers in terms of improving efficiency, increasing throughput, and helping employees work more ergonomically. CIRAS experts will discuss what automation is, the state of the technology and where it's heading, as well as the methodology and strategy that should factor into a company's decision to automate a process.
Webinar 2
The second webinar, Restoring Revenue, is BCEDC’s regular Lunch and Learn webinar, which will be held on Thursday, October 22, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
This one-hour webinar will feature C.J. Osborn from CIRAS sharing a framework and growth options for restoring your lost revenue. COVID-19 has redrawn large portions of the Iowa economy, forcing many companies to rethink the ways they do businesses. Are you looking for a new path to take your business through this new world?
Osborn states, “We'll help your company assess its individual needs and point you to specific programs that could help. CIRAS has a variety of services to help Iowa companies restore revenue – whether yours is an old firm that was barely getting by before the pandemic or an advanced business that now may be ready to take advantage of the right strategic opportunity.”
Depending on your situation, CIRAS experts can help you:
- Market yourself to government purchasers so you can get started/increase your selling to government agencies.
- Learn how to market and sell products over the Internet.
- Get more efficient by adopting Customer Relationship Management software.
- Use publicly available databases to recruit more customers like the best ones you have now.
To sign up for Restoring Revenue, go to www.growbuchanan.com/free-webinars/.
If you have questions about either webinar, contact BCEDC Executive Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.