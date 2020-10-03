BUCHANAN COUNTY – October is upon us and that means it is Manufacturing Month!
Manufacturing Month provides an opportunity for local and national manufacturers alike to highlight the importance of manufacturing in our communities and what they, our local manufacturers, provide for Buchanan County.
“Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) wants to help Buchanan County manufacturers celebrate the month the best we can during COVID-19 restrictions,” said BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer. “COVID-19 has created a new landscape, but even dealing with the restrictions and difficulties that COVID-19 has presented, BCEDC has created several opportunities to celebrate manufacturing in Buchanan County. We will be offering manufacturing tours and webinars this month as well as a link to Hawkeye Community College’s Grow Cedar Valley’s FREE 10th Annual Cedar Valley Manufacturing Conference. All events can be accessed at www.growbuchanan.com website.
“BCEDC is excited to partner with Geater Machining and Manufacturing and QC Plastics to provide in-person tours at their manufacturing plants,” explained Kremer. “All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed for the tours.”
The manufacturing conference being held on October 7. Tours will be held on October 14 and October 28. Webinars will be held on October 8 and October 22.
Links to sign up for all events may be found on the BCEDC website at www.growbuchanan.com under “Bulletin Board.” For more information or if you have questions, please contact Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.