INDEPENDENCE – Police Captain Brain Lau brought forth two officers at the Independence City Council meeting on Monday evening.
The first was Officer Logan Ludovissy. Officer Ludovissy has been a member of the Independence Police Department for one year. At the meeting Capt. Lau publicly commended Officer Ludovissy for his actions on Monday, July 5.
“The Independence Police Department believes in the recognition of officers, their actions, and outstanding efforts in service to the community and their fellow officers,” stated Capt. Lau. “In keeping with this belief, the City of Independence and the Independence Police Department recognize Officer Logan Ludovissy for his outstanding effort.”
Capt. Lau went on to reiterate how Officer Ludovissy responded to a medical call of a person choking.
“You responded with the lights and siren activated on your patrol car, ensuring a fast response to the victim’s residence,” he continued. “Upon arrival, you entered the home without hesitation, with your primary thought of saving the victim. You Immediately located the choking male victim who was in distress and having trouble breathing. You administered the Heimlich maneuver, and were able to save this victim and prevent a near death experience.
“Officer Ludovissy, your quick response, recognition of the severity of the medical emergency, immediate actions, and effective Heimlich maneuver resulted in saving a life. A failure to act or action after delay could have led to a tragic outcome. Therefore, your actions with no doubt deserve to be recognized.”
Present for the commendation were friends and family of Officer Ludovissy.
Later in the meeting, Capt. Lau introduced Logan Flack as being recently hired by the department. Mayor Bonita Davis administered the oath of office, making him Patrol Officer Flack.
Officer Flack currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserves, and will be attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.