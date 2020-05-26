INDEPENDENCE – After nine weeks of training, Independence Patrol Officer Jason Ohrt has been officially certified as a police officer.
After serving as a reserve officer, Ohrt was hired as patrol officer last August. Earlier this year, he was able to take training for certification through Hawkeye Community College. Hawkeye is a regional law enforcement training facility approved by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council.
“He is the first I have sent to the regional facility,” said Chief Dustin Dallenbach.
Like other students this spring, Ohrt and his 16 classmates had to adjust to learning in a COVID-19 world. The Law Enforcement Academy postponed several of their specialty classes and closed the barracks where trainees usually stay. Hawkeye was able to provide the necessary training with some modifications.
“We moved our desks six feet apart,” said Ohrt, “and spread out for PT [physical training] and DT [defensive training].”
They also used Zoom.
Ben Scholl, regional police academy coordinator, presented Ohrt with his certificate and a packet of materials at a “graduation ceremony” held Thursday, May 21, outside the police department with fellow officers and family members in attendance.
“I was happy my family could be here,” said Ohrt.
Ohrt stated he enjoyed the academy despite the changes brought about by the virus.
“Congratulations to Officer Ohrt,” said Chief Dallenbach. “It’s good to have him back and doing what he loves to do.”