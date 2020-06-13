INDEPENDENCE – Mountain climber Jen Loeb will be joining the Independence Public Library, via Zoom, to host two exciting programs on June 30.
Teens will enjoy a chance to meet Jen, get inspired, and learn more about reaching for their dreams and the power of perseverance on June 30 at 2 p.m. for “Perseverance to the Peak...Repeat.”
Following at 6:30 p.m., Jen will share her personal story of mountain climbing and how she came to be the first woman in Iowa to climb Mt. Everest in “From Iowa Farm to the Top of the World.”
A native of Jesup, Iowa, Jen has climbed mountains all over the world. She’s currently on track to become one of 25 women in the United States to complete the “7 Summits” – a challenge that involves reaching the summits of the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. She has one mountain left to climb…Vinson in Antarctica.
Jen’s been featured in the Des Moines Register, in the Cedar Rapids Gazette, on KWWL, and more. Join Jen via zoom for these intriguing programs to learn more about her adventures and see some truly amazing photos from around the world.
For more information regarding this event, please call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or check the library website at www.independenceia.org/library.