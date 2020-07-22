INDEPENDENCE – Bringing the community together around one title is the cornerstone of One Book One Independence (OBOI). OBOI has become a staple of the Independence community, but the concept for this popular series of programming actually began halfway across the country in the streets of Seattle, Washington. It evolved throughout cities all across the United States, using names such as One City One Book, City Reads, and On the Same Page.
Through reading, presentations, events, and discussions, One Book One Independence builds a sense of community and encourages relationships while promoting literacy. The selection process for OBOI 2021 looks a bit different this year, but rest assured it will continue to include a community-wide voice. We are excited to announce the updated process and hope to continue encouraging relationships throughout the community. The past five years of OBOI have been a great success, and we look forward to continuing the trend!
Books can be suggested by any community member for consideration as a title, and any person with an Independence Public Library card can serve as an OBOI reviewer. Books on the OBOI review list will be read by reviewers, and they will submit reviews; the review form is available on our website or in paper form at the library. All reviews will be kept anonymous.
A selection committee of five community members and two IPL staff members will be created from the group of OBOI reviewers. This committee will rotate each year by random selection.
The selection committee will meet to review and select the title for the next OBOI selection from a “short list” derived from the local reviews. This committee will also provide ideas about programming, which will occur in the months of February and March.
We look forward to bringing the community together again for a fabulous OBOI! If you have any questions or would like more information, please email iowaOBOI@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470.