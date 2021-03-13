INDEPENDENCE – One Book One Independence has been a great journey, just like the featured book, This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. One of the next programs will be with a local author, Linda McCann. It is sponsored by the library, but will be held at Allerton Brewing on Sunday, March 21, at 4 p.m. No need to register, just show up at Allerton Brewing Company – Independence’s first brewery since Prohibition!
McCann will speak about Prohibition in Eastern Iowa. She has written many local history books, and they had their start in talking with her granddaughters. Her grandchildren would ask questions and would often surprise Linda with what they didn’t know. This started when her grands were ages 10 and 12. Now, being 21 and 23, they have helped with the graphics and proofing of Linda’s books.
When Linda asked her grandchildren what they knew about Prohibition, their response was, “Prohibition of what?” While Linda researched, she found something that hit close to home. About a mile from the home of her grandchildren, there was a gunfight between a mobster from Chicago and a deputy sheriff.
In her research, McCann uses newspapers and speaks with people to hear about their memories. She finds that when people can relate to the history, it becomes real to them. During the presentation on March 21, she will share information specific to Independence as well as the rest of Eastern Iowa.
The most surprising thing about Prohibition for Linda was that Iowa went dry in 1917, three years before the United States made that decision. She found an article written by the sheriff of Dubuque County, and he explained that many farmers actually supported their families by selling moonshine made from their corn.
McCann has a book that will be published this spring, Rosie the Riveter of Iowa. She is working on a book about polio in Iowa, and has previously published many books about Iowa history.
Join the Independence Public Library, Allerton Brewing, and author Linda McCann to learn about the history of Prohibition in the local area. Come to Allerton Brewing at 110 1st Street E in Independence for the presentation at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.
Have you read This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger? Prohibition plays a part, as does the Great Depression, a brutal orphanage, four young orphans escaping by river, and much more. It’s a fascinating book, and the library continues to enjoy offering programs and opportunities related to the themes of the book. If you haven’t signed up for the One Book One Independence challenge, you can link to the online activity/reading tracker or download a paper copy of the challenge at https://tinyurl.com/oboi21. We also have copies of the paper challenge available at the library or through curbside pickup.
If you have any questions about Prohibition in Eastern Iowa or other One Book One Independence activities, please check the library’s website, call us 319-334-2470, or stop in and ask. We also post information and insights on Facebook and Instagram. Thanks for taking this journey with us!