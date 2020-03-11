INDEPENDENCE – One Book One Independence (OBOI) 2020 features Susan Wilson’s novel A Man of His Own. This is an amazing story of Pax, a rescued puppy, his life, and the lives of Rick, Francesca, and Keller. Set in the early 1940s, when America is being drawn into World War II, it’s a story of love, courage, and re-kindled hope.
The library offers many events related to the themes of A Man of His Own. Come enjoy and learn with speakers, workshops, a movie, a staged reading, and other opportunities. OBOI builds a sense of community and encourages relationships while promoting literacy.
Come join us March 16 at 6:30 p.m. for the program OBOI: Athletics with Disabilities in Iowa. Adaptive Sports Iowa is an organization dedicated to providing meaningful competitive and recreational activities for participants with disabilities in Iowa. See and hear about opportunities like wheelchair basketball, beep baseball, cycling, and more.
On Tuesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m., we are switching things up with an OBOI Film – a free showing on the big screen at the Starlight Cinema. A marine identifies with a particularly aggressive dog after being assigned to clean up the K9 unit. They become a team and complete more than 100 missions, saving many lives. This movie is rated PG-13. Complete two activities in the OBOI Challenge if you attend and bring a friend!
March 18 at 2 p.m. is our afterschool EDGE program. Come and meet local K9 celebrities and find out what they do. Independence Patrol Officer Cass and K9 Officer Tyton will be at the library as well as Buchanan County Deputy Ben Ward and K9 Officer Koda.
Like to write? Maybe you are interested in leaving a letter to be cherished by your children and their children? Register to attend a letter writing workshop on Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. Enjoy a day of letter-writing activities with Mary Potter Kenyon and Sue Schuerman. Learn about the famous and infamous history of postal mail, displaying meaningful letters, and about legacy letters.
Legacy letters are a way of communicating what matters most in life to family and loved ones. Attendees will create a legacy letter that will be cherished for generations. Lunch will be catered. Register and attend the letter writing workshop and get a drawing entry for one of the One Book prize baskets when you participate in the OBOI Challenge.
All of these library events are free and open to the public. One Book One Independence programs are held at the library unless otherwise indicated. For more information call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit https://tinyurl.com/iploboi2020.