BUCHANAN COUNTY – Churches are using social media and other online sources to share their faith.
Independence
Calvary Evangelistic Center – Facebook Live on Sundays, plus other devotionals throughout the week.
First Presbyterian Church – Live Sundays on Facebook page “First Presbyterian Church, Independence, IA” at 10 a.m.
First United Methodist Church — Services are taped and broadcasted on 95.3 FM at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Services are videotaped and uploaded to www.firstumcindee.com.
Hope Wesleyan Church – 10 a.m. on YouTube at “Hope Wesleyan Church” channel.
Immanuel Lutheran Church – Live Sundays on Facebook page “Immanuel Lutheran Church- Indee” at 9 a.m., plus other worship / fellowship opportunities.
Independence Community Bible Church – Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on Facebook, and on website at www.indeechurch.org.
Living Water Church – Live Sunday morning Bible message on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday evening Bible message at 7 p.m.
Prairie Lakes Church – Online services on Sundays on Facebook (prairielakeschurch) at 9 and 11 a.m. or on their website (online.prairielakeschurch.org) at 9 and 11 a.m. or 8 p.m.
St. John the Evangelist/St. Patrick’s – Archbishop Jackels will livestream a celebration of Holy Mass each Sunday, as well as the Chrism Mass. and will lead the Rosary each week on Thursday. Visit https://dbqarch.org/coronavirus for more information about these livestreamed events.
Triumphant Church - Online at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at Triumphant Church (www.facebook.com/triumphantchurchindee)
Rowley
First Presbyterian Church – Sharing worship and fellowship on their Facebook page “Rowley First Presbyterian Church.”
Quasqueton
Hoover Wesleyan Church – Facebook and YouTube.