INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) is celebrating National Mentoring Month during January. The local program has been part of the school for more than 25 years. Despite in-person meetings and activities being suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions, mentors and mentees (or “littles”) have been meeting online with the help of programs such as Zoom and email.
To better understand how this has been working, Mentor Coordinator Val Maximovich reached out to three of her mentors.
Rebecca Wearmouth
For 25 years, Rebecca Wearmouth has been a mentor. She has been paired with her current little, a sixth grader, for three years.
While she has used Zoom for other virtual meetings, this year was the first time for mentoring. Before Zoom she and her student would meet in person to played games, do crafts, work on coloring pages, talk, and occasionally go out to recess. Now online, they can do many of the same things, only virtually, when the computer works.
“There are a lot of online activities you can do, like what we have been doing,” she said.
Wearmouth enjoys the community involvement mentoring brings, and the opportunity to make a new friend.
“We learn from each other,” she said.
Bonnie O’Brien
Former educator Bonnie O’Brien has been a Mustang Mentor for three years. Her current little is in sixth grade.
“This is the first student I’ve mentored outside of my classroom,” she said.
She only started using Zoom when COVID-19 shut things down. Before, she and her little would meet during the school day to talk, play games, and eat lunch together. Now they play online card games, and Concentration. There are no in-person activities.
She suggests mentors be open to emailing each other or making phone calls “just to check in.”
“Maybe find appropriate videos to watch and discuss,” she said.
She thinks virtual mentoring is just as beneficial because her student really looks forward to it. The most important thing about mentoring for Bonnie is being a positive adult role model for the student.
Keegan Schmitt
The newest mentor to the program is Keegan Schmitt, a junior at Independence Junior/Senior High School. He began in October 2020, and he mentors a third grader.
“We have not met in person, just through Zoom since we began,” he said.
Keegan and his mentoree enjoy talking online, and playing virtual games such as chess and tic-tac-toe.
“We also use the XL school website for math games,” he said.
Keegan agrees that online games work well for mentoring his little.
“I feel he enjoys it and seems to open up and talk while playing the games,” he said.
Keegan also feels online mentoring is beneficial.
“I can tell it makes a difference for my student,” he said. “The first two or three times we Zoom chatted he was pretty quiet, and now he talks a lot. Similar interests are helpful, but you can still have a relationship without that. I think creating a bond that helps them grow, and to be there for them like an older brother or sister, is important.”
More Information
To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community and to find opportunities to participate, visit the ICSD website at https://www.independence.k12.ia.us/parent-student-info/mentor-program/, or contact the mentor program coordinator, Val Maximovich, at vmaximovich@independence.k12.ia.us or call 319-332-0626.