AMES – Thirty-nine percent of all adult Americans are caring for an adult with a chronic health condition. Caregiving can be a stressful responsibility leading to poor health, mental distress, and less life satisfaction for the caregiver. It can be challenging for caregivers to find the support that they need, says Cindy Thompson, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
ISU Extension and Outreach is offering Powerful Tools for Caregivers[TCP[E1] , an educational program for caregivers who provide care for a spouse, parent, or friend with a chronic condition such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The program provides information, support strategies, communication techniques, stress reduction ideas, and resources to assist family caregivers with their concerns related to caregiving.
An upcoming Telehealth Powerful Tools for Caregivers of Adults with Chronic Conditions series is scheduled for Monday evenings May 3 through June 14, 2021, with a break for Memorial Day.
“The virtual series will provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself,” Thompson said.
The program costs $35 per person or $40 per couple, and registration can be found online at https://bit.ly/ptc16359. Registration deadline is April 21 to ensure materials arrive on time.
“Caregivers who thrive, rather than just survive, understand that by taking care of themselves they are better able to provide meaningful care,” said Thompson, who specializes in family life issues.
To learn more, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/ptc-tools. Contact human sciences specialist Cindy Thompson at cpthom08@iastate.edu or 319-334-8013 for more information.
Cindy Thompson is an ISU Extension and Outreach human sciences specialist housed in the Fayette County Office and serving most of Northeast Iowa. Her education and experiences in the field of early childhood and parenting education have developed her passion to empower and strengthen the well-being of children, families, and the communities in which they live.