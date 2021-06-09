INDEPENDENCE – Although Flag Day is on a Monday (June 14) this year, Lee Mansion will be celebrating on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 12 to 4 p.m. The mansion is located at 809 1st Street E, next to the Independence Public Library.
The Fourth of July was traditionally celebrated as America’s birthday, but the idea of an annual day specifically celebrating the flag is believed to have first originated in 1885. Early on, various days had been set aside by different states, but it wasn’t until August 3, 1949, that President Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 each year as National Flag Day.
Returning to Independence after serving in the Civil War, Captain Daniel S. Lee and his wife Fannie (Brooks) decided to build their home “east of Independence” on five acres of land they purchased for $120. Architect David Roberts designed the house in the “Italianate style with square form and symmetrical proportions.” It included four chimneys and a stunning belvedere. Plumbing and electricity were not part of home construction – the year was 1867.
In 1917, the property became home to Peoples Hospital, the first public hospital in Independence. Over the years, many remodels and changes occurred in how it was used. In 1993, the ownership of the property was transferred to the Buchanan County Historical Society. It was used for several years as a storage area for the society. In 2010, Lee Mansion was placed on the U.S. National Register of Historical Places.
In 2017, the Buchanan County Historical Society hosted a birthday celebration in honor of the 150th anniversary of the mansion. Since that time, restoration has been in full swing with new furnaces, including air-conditioning, new electrical, and maintenance of the unique woodwork and plaster. Each year on Flag Day, an open house is held, inviting visitors to wander through to view all the updates from year to year.
The long-term goal includes rehabilitating Lee Mansion as a living museum, office space, and venue for local meetings and events. The renovated house, beautiful Victorian gardens, and grounds are shaded by 11 of the 12 original oak trees (that are more than 100 years old) and will become a significant attraction in Independence.
The year 2021 is also special because the “Historic Highway 20” goes right by the mansion.
It takes a “village” to preserve history, and the historical society is doing its best.
Watch for future attractions at Lee Mansion. Events and fundraisers will certainly benefit the restoration process. Please watch the historical society’s calendar of events at www.buchanancountyhistory.com for further information. Watch for the highway #150 through Independence.