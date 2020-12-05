INDEPENDENCE – Operation 11th Hour is continuing to fundraise for the new memorial dedicated to all county veterans located at the Buchanan County Courthouse. The organization is selling t-shirts with the Operation 11th Hour logo.
Many shirt sizes are available:
- Sizes small, medium, large and extra large – $15
- 2X and 3X – $18
Contact Roger Allen at 319-327-0538 or rogerb.allen69@gmail.com to order.
Visit Operation11thHour.com online to find out more about the memorial and other ways to contribute.