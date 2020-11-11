BUCHANAN COUNTY – It’s shoebox-packing time! For years, individuals and organizations have been working together to bring joy to others through the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child by collecting shoeboxes – filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items – and delivering them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
In 2020, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 11 million children.
Buchanan County kids, families, churches, school groups, and civic organizations are playing an important role in reaching out to children around the world who are suffering from natural disasters, war, terrorism, disease, poverty, and famine through gift-filled shoeboxes.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to teach children in this country about generosity and compassion, and bring hope and joy to hurting children in other countries,” said Janice Fricke, area drop-off center coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.
Shoeboxes may be delivered to Triumphant Church at the southwest corner of the junction of Highways 150 and 20 in Independence the third week of November at these times:
- Monday, November 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 17, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 18, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, November 19, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Friday, November 20, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, November 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Sunday, November 22, 12 to 2 p.m.
- Monday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For videos and more information on how to pack a box, or to pack an online box, go to www.samaritanspurse.org.
Please email office@iamtriumphant.com or call 319-334-2407 if you have questions.