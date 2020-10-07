INDEPENDENCE – In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, the Independence Fire Department reminds everyone to form and practice with your family how to get out of your home in case of a fire. An escape plan should have two exits and a designated meeting place.
Operation E.D.I.T.H. (Exit Drills in the Home) will start at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, October 7, when the “tornado sirens” are activated.
Once you have practiced your exit drill, turn on an outside light to let firefighters know you participated. They will be driving around the city to count house lights. Come out and give them a wave.