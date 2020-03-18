BLACK HAWK, BUCHANAN, and GRUNDY Counties – Operation Threshold began accepting applications for this season’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on November 1, 2019. To date, more than 4,600 households have applied for assistance.
There is still time to apply if you haven’t already. Operation Threshold will be accepting LIHEAP applications through Thursday, April 30.
Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bills, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days or for the past calendar year. Applicants must also provide proof of their Social Security number and documentation for every member of the household.
Any household applying to LIHEAP for the first time will need to meet with an Operation Threshold staff person. Returning applicants with last names beginning with the letters S through Z will also need to meet with an Operation Threshold staff member.
Returning applicants with last names beginning with the letters A through R will not need to meet directly with an Operation Threshold staff member and can submit a paper application to an Operation Threshold office or can apply online at https://thosolutions.com/liheapweb/.
This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. Rather, the program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
- Household Size/Annual Gross Income
1 / $21,858
2 / $29,593
3 / $37,328
4 / $45,063
5 / $52,798
6 / $60,533
7 / $68,268
8 / $76,003
- For households with more than eight members, add $7,738 for each additional member.
Those who qualify for LIHEAP are also protected by the moratorium, which prevents utility companies from disconnecting utilities from November 1 through April 1.
Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. It is important for applicants to apply as early as possible. Households may receive assistance once per season. Households already approved for assistance for the 2019-2020 will not be able to apply again until next season.
For more information, or to make a donation to assist low-income households with an energy crisis (including emergency LP deliveries or utility disconnect situations), contact one of the Operation Threshold offices listed below or visit their website at www.operationthreshold.org.
Black Hawk County Office
1535 Lafayette Street
Waterloo, IA 50703
319-291-2065
Buchanan County Office
1827 1st Street W
Independence, IA 50644
319-334-6081
Grundy County Office
1606 G Avenue
Grundy Center, IA 50638
319-824-3460