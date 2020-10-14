INDEPENDENCE – Households with someone age 60 or over, or with someone who has a disabling condition, or a household with a disconnect notice, may apply for utility assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). All other households may apply starting November 1, 2020.
Households approved for LIHEAP receive a payment to their heating provider to help offset their winter heating costs.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Operation Threshold is not seeing customers in person this heating season. Instead, customers may apply in the following ways:
- Email: Email Operation Threshold staff at crisis@operationthreshold.org to request an application.
- Phone: Call Operation Threshold at 319-334-6081 and leave a message requesting an application, along with your address. If you live in Buchanan County make sure to mail/drop off your application or application information at the office in Independence, located at 1827 1st Street W.
- Pick up/drop off: Applications will be available outside each Operation Threshold office building.
- Online: Starting November 2, 2020, customers will be able to submit an application for utility assistance online. The link will be available at www.operationthreshold.org.
Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, will be processed within 30 days of receipt, and applicants will be notified of their denial or approval amount by mail. Households may receive assistance only once per season. Households already approved for assistance for the 2020-21 will not be able to apply again until next season.
In addition, those who qualify for LIHEAP are also protected by the moratorium, which prevents utility companies from disconnecting utilities from November 1 through April 1.
This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs; instead, it helps cover a portion of their heating costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
Household Size Annual Gross Income
1 $22,330
2 $30,170
3 $38,010
4 $45,850
5 $53,690
6 $61,530
7 $69,370
8 $77,210
- For households with more than eight members, add $7,840 for each additional member.
Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days or for the past calendar year. Applicants will also have to provide proof of their Social Security number and documentation for every member of the household.
For more information, or to make a donation to assist low-income households with an energy crisis (including emergency LP deliveries or utility disconnect situations), contact the Buchanan County Operation Threshold office at 1827 1st Street W, 319-334-6081, or visit www.operationthreshold.org.