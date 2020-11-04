INDEPENDENCE – Starting November 1, 2020, all households meeting income guidelines could apply for utility assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Households approved for LIHEAP receive a payment to their heating provider to help offset winter heating costs.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Operation Threshold is not seeing customers in person this heating season. Customers can apply in the following ways:
1) Email: Customers can email Operation Threshold staff at crisis@operationthreshold.org to request, or submit, an application.
2) Phone: Customers can call Operation Threshold at 319-291-2065 and leave a message requesting an application, along with your address.
3) Pickup/Dropoff: Applications will be available outside each Operation Threshold office building.
4) Online: Starting November 2, 2020, customers were able to submit an application for utility assistance online. The link is available at www.operationthreshold.org.
New for this year: Households will need to call the heating or electric vendor to let them know they have applied for energy assistance to prevent disconnection while eligibility is being determined.
Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis and will be processed within 30 days of receipt, and applicants will be notified of their denial or their approval amount by mail. Households may receive assistance only once per season. Households already approved for assistance for the 2020-2021 will not be able to apply again until next season. In addition, those who qualify for LIHEAP are also protected by the moratorium, which prevents utility companies from disconnecting utilities from November 1 through April 1.
This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs; instead, it helps to cover a portion of their heating costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
*Household Size / Annual Gross Income
1 / $22,330; 2 / $30,170; 3 / $38,010; 4 / $45,850; 5 / $53,690; 6 / $61,530; 7 / $69,370; 8 / $77,210
Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days or for the past calendar year. Applicants will also have to provide proof of their Social Security number and documentation for every member of the household, if we do not already have it on file.
For more information, or to make a donation to assist low-income households with an energy crisis (including emergency LP deliveries or utility disconnect situations), contact the Operation Threshold office listed below or visit the website at www.operationthreshold.org.
Buchanan County Office
1827 1st Street W
Independence, IA 50644
319-334-6081
* For households with more than eight members, add $7,840 for each additional member.
* All income will be annualized. Income will be collected for a 30 day period – count back 30 days, including the date of application.