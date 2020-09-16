BRANDON – Takeout orders for the Brandon United Methodist Church Women’s annual fall supper are due this Saturday, September 19. The meal will feature their famous homemade chicken and noodles.
According to volunteer Denise Lehman, they have served 350 to 400 meals in past years. The noodles are made from scratch every year. This year, they plan to use 18 dozen farm-fresh eggs, which are supplied by Dick Lehman and Dorothy Wenger of Fairbank.
A meal for two ($15) includes:
- 1 quart homemade chicken and noodles
- 1 pint mashed potatoes
- 1 pint squash
- 1 pint green beans
You may also order individual items:
- Whole fresh pies (choice of cherry, apple, or pumpkin), $10 each
- Chicken and noodles, $6/quart
- Squash/mashed potatoes/green beans, $3/pint
Call Lu Horak at 319-310-5610 to order your carryout meals and/or pies by this Saturday. The meals may be picked up at the church from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26.
Although the church address is 507 Main Street, drivers are asked to circle the block on South Street and turn north on Branard Street, arriving at the west door where a runner will greet you. Payment may be made in cash or by local check made out to the Brandon United Methodist Church Women.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the meals will be pickup only. No bazaar will be held.