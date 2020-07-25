OTTERVILLE – The paving project for the “Otterville Blacktop” hit a milestone Thursday as the paving crew from Horsfield Construction, Inc. (HCI) of Epworth reached Highway 150.
Last week, the crew started at the intersection of Fairbank Amish Boulevard and Otterville Boulevard. The project to overlay Otterville Boulevard with six inches of concrete has several phases. The main road paving is complete. The next phases include waiting for the concrete to cure enough for equipment to go back and create the shoulders, and to complete the bridge approaches.
During the project, HCI had to provide golf carts and access for residents and emergency vehicles.